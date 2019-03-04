Popular Topics
Govt takes action as District Six land claimants seek restitution

The Western Cape High Court in November last year ordered various parties involved in the case to come up with a plan to satisfy the restitution of the claimants.

FILE: District Six residents at the Western Cape High Court on 26 November 2018 for their land restitution case against the government. Picture: Monique Mortlock /EWN
FILE: District Six residents at the Western Cape High Court on 26 November 2018 for their land restitution case against the government. Picture: Monique Mortlock /EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - National government has taken the first steps in responding to a court order related to land restitution for District Six claimants.

The Western Cape High Court in November last year ordered various parties involved in the case - including the Land Reform and Rural Development minister - to come up with a plan to satisfy the restitution of the claimants.

More than 1,000 residents who were forcibly removed from the historic neighbourhood have been seeking restitution in the form of land since 1998.

Judge Jody Kollapen had ordered government to report back on its plan before the end of February.

In court papers served last week, Pule Sekwana from the Rural Development and Land Reform Department stated that the plan ordered by Kollapen hasn’t yet been completed, but maintains consultations are ongoing.

He says the three-month limit and holidays in between have made finalising the plan challenging.

Sekwana says in a bid to address the problem the ministry has been meeting with various parties including the Cape Peninsula University of Technology over a pocket of land it owns within District Six.

He, however, points out the cost of redeveloping a piece of land to meet the needs of all the claimants is a concern and that the State won’t be able to do it on its own.

