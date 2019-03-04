George man arrested for wife’s murder to appear in court

The suspect allegedly beat the woman to death with a piece of cement during an argument on Saturday at their home.

CAPE TOWN - A George man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

The suspect allegedly beat the woman to death with a piece of cement during an argument on Saturday at their home.

Police spokesperson captain Malcolm Pojie said: “A 47-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court this morning in George in connection with the murder of his wife. Our members also responded rapidly, but it was already too late. We arrested the suspect and he faces a charge of murder.”