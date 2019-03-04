French woman who sustained 96% body burns the face of Avon

Catrin Pugh was given a one in a thousand chance of survival and has had 200 operations since the French Alps crash in 2013.

CAPE TOWN - A woman who suffered burns to 96% of her body in a crash in the French Alps is the face of a new beauty campaign by Avon.

She spent eight months in hospital, underwent about four years of rehabilitation, and will continue to have checks and procedures for the rest of her life.

Only the soles of her feet were not burnt.

Twenty-five-year-old Pugh is determined to help represent people who look different in the media and is the face of Avon's new Perfect Nudes beauty range.

