FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analyst
The Freedom Front Plus has called for the scrapping of affirmative action and quota policies at universities and other organisations.
JOHANNESBURG - As political parties intensify their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the May elections, analysts have weighed in on the Freedom Front Plus' (FF Plus) manifesto launch at the weekend.
The party called for the scrapping of affirmative action and quota policies at universities and other organisations.
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald labelled black economic empowerment (BEE) as black elite enrichment.
“Black economic empowerment is nothing more than black elite enrichment. Now it is broad-based black economic empowerment? The only thing they broadened was the base to make the ANC elite more rich than they are at the moment.”
Groenewald has also called for the scrapping of affirmative action and BEE and says race mustn’t be the criteria to help poor people.
“Don’t make race the criteria to support people that are really poor. Black and white and brown and Indian, there are people who are poor.”
The FF Plus is also opposed land expropriation without compensation and gun laws.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said: “The Freedom Front Plus may contest for the same constituency as the DA because the DA is busy trying to transform itself and be more inclusive of blacks.”
Meanwhile, Alex Boraine says the FF Plus may gain votes from "unhappy white" DA supporters who feel the party is too liberal.
“What the DA is trying to do is to reach out to the black middle-class and it could table that it’s losing the old whites that have hung on to the party and painted the DA as a white party. So, they might make some gains out of it [and] I think it’s a marginal issue.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
