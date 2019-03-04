Popular Topics
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance

This is part of the many interventions Eskom will be looking into as it tries to sort out its challenges including ageing infrastructure and rolling blackouts.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has appointed a technical review team that will conduct a rapid review of operations maintenance as well as the technical environment at its power stations.

The team will report to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the technical subcommittee of the Eskom board.

This is part of the many interventions the power utility will be looking into as it tries to sort out its many challenges including ageing infrastructure, rolling blackouts and financial constraints.

Public Enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackey said the team will begin with its work next week Monday.

“They will make recommendations to the minister and to the subcommittee of the Eskom board and the idea is to really give this ministry a very clear understanding where the problems are; are they in the supply of coal, the cost of coal, and why are there technical faults at some of our biggest power plants?”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

