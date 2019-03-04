'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault video
The attack was broadcast by Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, on her Instagram live feed late on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Support is growing for Babes Wodumo, with many urging the local musician to lay a criminal complaint with the police against her boyfriend and fellow artist Mampintsha.
The musician, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, shared a video on her Instagram live feed late on Sunday night. In it, Mampintsha can be seen repeatedly slapping Simelane, who asks why he keeps hitting her.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and others have urged the musician to take legal action.
It’s not the first time Mampitsha’s abuse of the artist has come under the spotlight.
Mthethwa has called on the public to also lay charges against Mampintsha.
“We must help those who need assistance of all of us, and actually commend and encourage women to come to the fore and report these things, so that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are dealt with by society.”
The minister said on Twitter government would never tolerate gender-based violence.
“We're absolutely horrified by the actions of musician Mampintsha caught on video where he brutally abuses internationally celebrated artist Babes Wodumo. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on Babes Wodumo to immediately press charges against him.
2. @GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism pic.twitter.com/EXIE61sajg— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 4, 2019
#BabesWodumo #Mampintsha— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 4, 2019
Here’s what the provisions say on Domestic Violence
Babes SHOULD open a case or give someone permission to do so on her behalf.
Can those closer to her obtain this in writing & head to SAPS pic.twitter.com/tYEu97RJ9y
The video of #babeswodumo being beaten by #Mampintsha made me sick to the core. We knew. When they posted happy couple pictures again, we forgot. Enough is enough. She asks, 'Ung' shayelani? ' Did we hear that?! Enough is Enough! Take your power back Bongekile Simelane!#Wodumo 💔— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) March 4, 2019
I don’t know Mampintsha’s music but, I’ve seen a video of him beating up a lady. Radio stations must mute him, he must not be booked for gigs and he must certainly be charged for assault #BabesWodumo— McIntosh Polela (@toshpolela) March 4, 2019
