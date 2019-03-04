Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hike

This is the second consecutive fuel price increase since the start of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department said the exchange rate and international fuel price hikes are partly to blame for Wednesday’s increase at the pumps.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard said: “Petrol will increase by R0.74 a litre, diesel by between R0.91 and R0.93, and illuminating petrol by R0.76. The rand to the US dollar exchange rate has worked slightly in South Africa’s favour during the month of February.”

This is the second consecutive fuel price increase since the start of the year.

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said: “Brent Crude oil was much more higher during the current review period compared to the previous period.”

