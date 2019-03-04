Dobson to take charge of Stormers next year

WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes
Western Province Rugby told EWN Sport an announcement will be made but did not specify a date of the announcement.
CAPE TOWN - John Dobson looks the set candidate to take over the coaching role at the Stormers in next year's Super Rugby competition.
Dobson is the current coach of Western Province and led them to the Currie Cup trophy in 2017, a runner-up spot last year. Dobson is also familiar with the Stormers. He has been named as the breakdown specialist.
Robbie Fleck is the coach of Stormers at present, but his contract is up in October.
