District Six land restitution programme said to cost more R11.6 bn

CAPE TOWN - A programme to provide land restitution to hundreds of District Six claimants could cost government more than R11.6 billion.

The megaproject is likely to take at least 20 years to develop.

It aims to address the needs of more than 1,800 former District Six residents seeking restitution from government.

In November, the Western Cape High Court ordered government to come up with a comprehensive plan to this effect and give feedback within three months.

The rural development and land reform minister is one of 22 respondents in a court case involving a group of District Six residents seeking land restitution.

In court papers served last week, national government states the plan ordered by the court hasn't yet been completed but it maintains consultations are ongoing.

From the outset, the department said the State won't be able to afford to redevelop a piece of land to meet the needs of all the claimants.

A costing exercise shows government's plans to build 1,860 restitution units will require R2.4 billion in subsidies.

But the Rural Development and Land Reform Department's 2018-2020 budget only has R3.8 billion for the whole country.

The plans also include more than 3,000 market units which will likely sell for R2 million each to offset the costs of the entire project.

Residents could have to wait two decades for the development to be completed.

