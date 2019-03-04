Popular Topics
CT man convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder to be sentenced

The 42-year-old was convicted last year in connection with both attacks which occurred in 2015.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the case against a former taxi driver convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Manenberg will get underway on Monday.

Lloyd Simbarashe also threw acid in Nikita Lewis’ face two months before her murder.

The 42-year-old was convicted last year in connection with both attacks which occurred in 2015.

Throughout the trial, Simbarashe maintained that he couldn’t remember what happened on the day he killed Lewis.

The 24-year-old and two women she had met during her stay at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for abused women and children went to the shop to buy snacks.

The court heard how he waited for them outside the store and attacked Lewis, stabbing her 34 times.

Simbarashe, however, claims to have been attacked by a group of women in the shop.

He also claims to have fainted in the store while he was being attacked and only heard that he had killed someone after he woke up at the Manenberg police station.

This version was, however, dismissed by the court.

Timeline

