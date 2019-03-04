Increase in attacks on blind people in CT, says LOFOB

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Increase in attacks on blind people in CT, says LOFOB

Last week, a blind man was attacked in Grassy Park while walking home.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There's been an increase in attacks on blind people in the City of Cape Town, according to the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB).

Last week, a blind man was attacked in Grassy Park while walking home. The 20-year-old was threatened with a knife, held at gunpoint and robbed.

The organisation's Heidi Volkwijn said: “We basically teach all the skills to be independent. So, we will teach a blind person how to use a long cane and how to walk from their home to a shop because blind people are scared to move around their communities and that is a big concern.”

Volkwijn added that the organisation also raised concerns about the Dial-A-Ride transport services. She says many are rejected due to the service mainly catering for persons with physical and multiple disabilities.

“We have had many people who have applied for Dial-A-Ride. Unfortunately, our applications are rejected on the notion that if a blind person gets mobility training, they can move about. But point is, they can move around but their safety is constantly in jeopardy.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA