Increase in attacks on blind people in CT, says LOFOB
Last week, a blind man was attacked in Grassy Park while walking home.
There's been an increase in attacks on blind people in the City of Cape Town, according to the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB).
Last week, a blind man was attacked in Grassy Park while walking home. The 20-year-old was threatened with a knife, held at gunpoint and robbed.
The organisation's Heidi Volkwijn said: “We basically teach all the skills to be independent. So, we will teach a blind person how to use a long cane and how to walk from their home to a shop because blind people are scared to move around their communities and that is a big concern.”
Volkwijn added that the organisation also raised concerns about the Dial-A-Ride transport services. She says many are rejected due to the service mainly catering for persons with physical and multiple disabilities.
“We have had many people who have applied for Dial-A-Ride. Unfortunately, our applications are rejected on the notion that if a blind person gets mobility training, they can move about. But point is, they can move around but their safety is constantly in jeopardy.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
