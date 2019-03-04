-
CT boy (3) dies after being shot
The initial attempted murder case has been changed to murder for investigation.
CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in Rylands, Cape Town, on Monday morning.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “A group of unidentified men driving a white light delivery vehicle started shooting towards the address where the child was, and he was caught in the crossfire. The injured child was taken to the hospital where he died due to the injuries that he sustained.”
The initial attempted murder case has been changed to murder for investigation.
No arrests have been made and it's understood the bereaved family will be receiving trauma counselling.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
