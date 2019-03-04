Popular Topics
Banyana go down to Czech Republic

The Czech Republic got their goals late, 81st and 89th minute, in the second half to inflict Banyana’s second defeat of the competition.

Banyana v Czech Republic in their final Group A match at the Cyprus Cup. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter.
Banyana v Czech Republic in their final Group A match at the Cyprus Cup. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-1 to Czech Republic in their final Group A match at the Cyprus Cup.

A maiden goal for South Africa from Mamello Makhabane helped South Africa to a half-time lead (1-0), the Czech Republic then received a 40th-minute red card to make it an even better first 45 for Banyana.

However, the as the rain came crashing down in Larnaca during the second half, so did South Africa’s resistance as they struggled to get top grips with the conditions which would have been familiar to their European opponents.

The Czech Republic got their goals late, 81st and 89th minute, in the second half to inflict Banyana’s second defeat of the competition.

