Banyana go down to Czech Republic

-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
N2 closed due to protests in GrabouwLocal
-
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution applicationLocal
-
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hikeBusiness
-
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault videoLocal
-
Vuyo Jack details an atmosphere of fear at PICLocal
Popular Topics
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
N2 closed due to protests in GrabouwLocal
-
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution applicationLocal
-
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hikeBusiness
-
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault videoLocal
-
Vuyo Jack details an atmosphere of fear at PICLocal
Popular Topics
-
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analystPolitics
-
More details expected on state capture at EskomPolitics
-
Time to say goodbye? Zille vows to remain active in DA politicsPolitics
-
Mbalula: There is no hostility between the SABC, ANCPolitics
-
MK council comes out in support of Robert McBridePolitics
-
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relationsLocal
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Vuyo Jack details an atmosphere of fear at PICLocal
-
Rand firms as US-China trade optimism boosts risk appetiteBusiness
-
Gungubele says he 'didn't lie' at PIC inquiryLocal
-
Petrol price hike of 74 cents a litreBusiness
-
More details expected on state capture at EskomPolitics
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
Popular Topics
-
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault videoLocal
-
'Momo challenge' image creator says has destroyed dollLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp 'has witnesses' to back up case against Amber HeardLifestyle
-
'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault videoLocal
-
Babes in arms - A history of British royal babiesLifestyle
-
Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault videoLifestyle
-
'Meghan Markle's baby will be the greatest thing to happen to her'Lifestyle
-
#WhatItMeansToBeAFather: Tweeps share heartwarming posts on fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
Tahir to call time on ODI career after Cricket World CupSport
-
Dobson to take charge of Stormers next yearSport
-
Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South African lock FerreiraSport
-
Crunch time for Solari as Madrid left relying on Europe againSport
-
Liverpool held at Everton to surrender top spot in Premier LeagueSport
-
Du Plessis century foils Sri Lanka in first ODISport
Popular Topics
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
Banyana go down to Czech Republic
The Czech Republic got their goals late, 81st and 89th minute, in the second half to inflict Banyana’s second defeat of the competition.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-1 to Czech Republic in their final Group A match at the Cyprus Cup.
A maiden goal for South Africa from Mamello Makhabane helped South Africa to a half-time lead (1-0), the Czech Republic then received a 40th-minute red card to make it an even better first 45 for Banyana.
However, the as the rain came crashing down in Larnaca during the second half, so did South Africa’s resistance as they struggled to get top grips with the conditions which would have been familiar to their European opponents.
The Czech Republic got their goals late, 81st and 89th minute, in the second half to inflict Banyana’s second defeat of the competition.
Popular in Sport
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports18 days ago
-
Tahir to call time on ODI career after Cricket World Cupone hour ago
-
Dobson to take charge of Stormers next year3 hours ago
-
Liverpool held at Everton to surrender top spot in Premier League18 hours ago
-
Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South African lock Ferreira9 hours ago
-
ICC bans top cricket coach for 10 years12 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.