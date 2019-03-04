Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault video

A video surfaced online showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend Mandla 'Mamphintsha' Maphumulo.

JOHANNESBURG - Artist Bongekile Simelane popularly known as Babes Wodumo said she will release a statement later on Monday after a video surfaced online showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend Mandla 'Mamphintsha' Maphumulo.

In a tweet she posted on Monday, Simelane said she's not able to give interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation.

The video clip appeared on Simelane's Instagram earlier on Monday showing Mampintsha assaulting her.

We would like to thank everyone for the messages support about the early morning video. unfortunately Babes can't be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue the statement on her social media platform later today — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) March 4, 2019

