Babes Wodumo opens case against Mampintsha after assault video

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane has now laid a criminal complaint with the police against her boyfriend Mandla ‘Mamphintsha’ Maphumulo.

Simelane opened an assault charge against him after a video surfaced showing her being assaulted by Maphumulo.

Family spokesperson Sakhile Langa has confirmed this, saying they will be holding a media briefing at 10 am on Tuesday.

Langa says Simelane is currently at home with loved ones and that they appreciate the support they have been shown by South Africans.

Meanwhile, civil rights group Not In My Name says proactive steps are needed to deal with gender-based violence in this country.

There's been a national outpouring of support for Simelane, with many calling on her to lay criminal complaints against Mamphintsha.

Not In My Name’s Themba Masango said: “His repulsive and disgusting actions are typical of a prevalent culture of abuse that is taking our nation. Mampintsha to us is an insecure man and has no sense of his own social value, therefore, he feels the need to violently assert himself in relationships.”