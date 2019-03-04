Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section

This after it emerged that a former Bryanston High School sports coach was supposedly shielded from a criminal inquiry by the school amid sexual assault claims.

JOHANNESBURG - The Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it plans to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s application of Section 54 of the Sexual Offences Act due to its failure to hold offenders to account.

This follows recent revelations that a former Bryanston High Schoo l sports coach was supposedly shielded from a criminal inquiry by the school after three pupils, aged between 16 and 17, accused him of sexual assault last year.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Luke Lamprecht said the Bryanston High School governing body and management failed to uphold the pupil's rights, opting to rather discipline the coach instead of alerting authorities.

"If a school is aware that a pupil is being assaulted by one of their staff, Section 54 says that anyone who knows a child is being sexually assaulted must report it immediately to the police for investigation. It is not the school’s job to find proof but for them to request an investigation.”

Only one pupil is pursuing the matter through the courts where a hearing is scheduled for next week in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

The 34-year-old coach was dismissed on Friday over what Lamprecht said were unrelated charges.

