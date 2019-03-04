Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricature
Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib says he wrote his new book 'Rebels and Rage – Reflections on #FeesMustFall' as he was concerned with a very crude caricature that came about in the early reflections of the movement.
JOHANNESBURG – Adam Habib, Wits University vice-chancellor, said he wrote his book Rebels and Rage – Reflections on #FeesMustFall because many people didn’t know what happened during that time.
"What worried me about a lot of the reflections on FeesMustFall is how people just didn't know what happened. There was a lot of rhetoric, there was a lot of emotion, but people didn't know what was happening."
He said he was concerned with a very crude caricature that came about in the early reflections of #FeesMustFall.
“One was that the vice-chancellors and your liberal individuals who want to do-in black students and then black students are the radical intelligentsia building a new society. I think it was crude, it was caricatured but I wanted to reflect the complexities of that story.”
Habib added that he was conscious of people recognising the importance of white privilege.
“I’m conscious of people recognising white privilege, where I worry about, is where people have used that to silence white citizens. I have had some white people say to me ‘I can’t comment on that because I’m white’. There is a belief that white people should have no opinion and that is what I’m questioning.”
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault video
-
Petrol price hike of 74 cents a litre
-
Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault video
-
Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'
-
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault video
-
Exclusive: Illegal electricity syndicates threaten struggling Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.