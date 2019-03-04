Popular Topics
9 suspects linked to Thorisho Themane’s murder appear in court

Thorisho Themane’s murder was captured in a video that’s been widely circulated. He was brutally assaulted by a mob of people last week.

FILE: Residents outside Polokwane Police Station with banners marked ‘Justice for Thoriso’. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police officers are stationed outside the Polokwane Magistrates Court this morning where nine people linked to the murder of Thorisho Themane are expected to appear.

Themane’s murder was captured in a video that’s been widely circulated. He was brutally assaulted by a mob of people last week.

Three men will make their first appearance on Monday, joining six minors who have already been charged with murder.

Community members are also expected to gather outside court.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “We are having sufficient police personnel around the court so that we can monitor everything that is taking place, but we don’t expect any problems. Nevertheless, we will be ready for any eventuality and large crowds to pitch up.”

Themane was laid to rest in his hometown at the weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the funeral and vowed to deal decisively with those found responsible for the crime.

