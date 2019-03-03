Popular Topics
Zille says her most important legacy is economic growth, job creation

The former Democratic Alliance leader highlighted some of her achievements in government at the party's election rally on Saturday.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said her most important legacy is the economic growth she championed.

Zille's ten-year term as Premier comes to an end in just over two months

The former Democratic Alliance leader highlighted some of her achievements in government at the party's election rally on Saturday.

Zille said her legacy will be characterised by the jobs they have created: “More than half a million additional people have jobs now, they didn’t when we came into power. Employment has grown by 24%, unemployment is 14% lower on the board definition of the national average. That is the legacy.”

Zille also says their investment in green energy will help the province stave off the impact of load shedding.

“As Eskom goes into the utility death spiral which it is in right now, this province will be very well prepared for a green energy future.”

Speaking on what she would have done differently, Zille says she would have wanted to start her term in government with the vast experience she has today.

