YCL: SA education must be transformed to cater to previously disadvantaged

The Young Communist League said along with free education, a transformed education system needs to be developed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Communist League (YCL) has said education in South Africa needs to be transformed to cater to previously disadvantaged groups.

The YCL held a plenary meeting today in Johannesburg to discuss matters including state-owned enterprises, education and youth unemployment amongst other things.

It said along with free education, a transformed education system needs to be developed.

Secretary-general, Tinyiko Ntini said government has introduced free high education, but it wants a system that is transformed not only by breaking financial barriers, but to be able to deal with transformed policies that will give an advantage to the previously disadvantaged.”