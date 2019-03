It’s understood the fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey building on Saturday which was engulfed in flames.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been burnt following a fire at a building in Sunnyside in Pretoria.

It’s understood the fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey building on Saturday which was engulfed in flames.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

Paramedics say the woman was found with severe smoke inhalation.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate that a top floor of a building had been engulfed in flames and that a female had sustained serious burns and smoke inhalations. She was treated and stabilised by paramedics on the scene and rushed to hospital.”