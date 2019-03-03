WhatItMeansToBeAFather: Tweeps share heartwarming posts on fatherhood

South Africans on Twitter have shared what the meaning of fatherhood is to them by sharing posts under the hashtag #WhatItMeansToBeAFather and one's heart can't help but melt.

JOHANNESBURG - Dad, uBaba, Papa, Ntate! Being a present and active father to one's kids means different things to many families, but one thing is certain - it's beautiful.

It isn't just dads sharing, but kids raised by dads or men who are father figures and women appreciating the men who are fathers to their kids.

Check out some of the posts below.

#whatitmeanstobeafather



Being the First Man she will ever love.



Your influence and guidance will be the measure and yardstick she will use throughout her life for every single male influence that follows.



I had an amazing Dad, it's been two months since he passed.



I love you. pic.twitter.com/nyO4aYTUMa — Andrea Sharel (@AndreaSharel) March 3, 2019

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather taking care of your kid be a role model😊😊 pic.twitter.com/AeoNS0p3rb — TREVENPORT (@trevenport) March 3, 2019

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather is to sacrifice your own dreams, to make theirs happen pic.twitter.com/xZNtOe3kPl — loud boy 🔕 (@_leshomo) March 3, 2019

This man sipping on that milkshake taught me to respect, love and never show favoritism with all my kids. I'd be be blessed to be half the man he is #WhatItMeansToBeAFather pic.twitter.com/P3Yu4wjxkQ — Becoming a Psychologist (@ThaboT_style) March 3, 2019

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather

Waking up at 01:36am to comfort my angel because she's crying pic.twitter.com/2lz09GzKkb — Phumlani Somacala (@nkulipp) March 3, 2019

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather is to be a present father at all times and not be a Atm daddy. pic.twitter.com/YnDx5xShsD — Lwadz (@Lwadz_G) March 3, 2019

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather it's hard to put in words... But it's everything and more. pic.twitter.com/loloQNTGYn — Sizwe Nkosi (@SIZWENK0SI) March 3, 2019