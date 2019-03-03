WhatItMeansToBeAFather: Tweeps share heartwarming posts on fatherhood

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

#WhatItMeansToBeAFather: Tweeps share heartwarming posts on fatherhood

South Africans on Twitter have shared what the meaning of fatherhood is to them by sharing posts under the hashtag #WhatItMeansToBeAFather and one's heart can't help but melt.

Baby holding dad's finger. Picture: EWN.
Baby holding dad's finger. Picture: EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dad, uBaba, Papa, Ntate! Being a present and active father to one's kids means different things to many families, but one thing is certain - it's beautiful.

South Africans on Twitter have shared what the meaning of fatherhood is to them by sharing posts under the hashtag #WhatItMeansToBeAFather and one's heart can't help but melt.

It isn't just dads sharing, but kids raised by dads or men who are father figures and women appreciating the men who are fathers to their kids.

Check out some of the posts below.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA