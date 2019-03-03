Popular Topics
Transport Dept concerned by spike in head-on collisions

The department’s Ishmael Mnisi said Minister Blade Nzimande is saddened by the accidents.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport said it's concerned about a spike in the number of head-on collisions on the country's roads over the last few days.

On Saturday, 13 people died and 8 others were injured in the Free State when a motorist lost control and crashed into two minibuses.

One minibus caught fire with commuters trapped inside.

The department’s Ishmael Mnisi said Minister Blade Nzimande is saddened by the accidents.

“We are going to look into the causes of this carnage. The Road Accident Fund should give the families of the deceased and injured the necessary support and comfort. Minister Nzimande passes his condolences to the families and friends of all the deceased on our roads,” he said.

