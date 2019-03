The 'City Press' reported of a high-level meeting between the ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula and the public broadcaster's senior editors.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reportedly accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of clamping down on the party's election activities.

Mbalula has reportedly accused the SABC of blocking some ANC events complaining of too little coverage in the North West.

But the public broadcaster has defended its decision not to cover all the party's events in the run-up to the May elections saying it had too many rallies.

The SABC had to explain to Mbalula that it had to balance its reporting by giving equal coverage to other parties as well.

Mbalula reportedly denied complaining about the SABC's coverage saying he simply wanted to understand how it works.

The SABC said it will meet with any party as it tries to deliver uncompromised news.