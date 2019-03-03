Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations

South Africa and eSwatini have strong relations, which were further cemented in 2004 with the formation of the joint bilateral commission for cooperation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with King Mswati III today to hold talks on bilateral, regional and continental issues.

South Africa and eSwatini have strong relations, which were further cemented in 2004 with the formation of the joint bilateral commission for cooperation.

Rampahosa was accompanied by International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

South Africa is also eSwatini's largest trading partner with more than R30 billion in trade being completed in the last two years between the countries.

“South Africa and Swaziland enjoy very strong bilateral relations which are informed by our shared political history, cultures and geographical proximity,” said Presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko.