Police probe CT gang-related shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder in Kensington in which a 34-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the head on Saturday.

The cause of the shooting is not known at this stage, but police believe the incident could be related to gang rivalry in the area.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said police responded to a crime scene and upon arrival found the man who’d already died.