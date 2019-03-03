Popular Topics
Police continue to search for man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana

The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.

Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are collecting more evidence as officers search for a man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.

Messages of condolences from friends, family and fans continue to stream in on social media.

The 25-year-old played the lead role of Lefa in the recently released local movie Matwetwe.

The police's Mavela Masondo said Khwinana was stabbed with a sharp object.

“We are appealing to the community that if there is anyone with information who can help with the investigation or help us apprehend the suspect they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station.”

