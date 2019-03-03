-
Police continue to search for man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana
Lotto results: Saturday, 02 March 2019
North Korea has no economic future if it has nuclear weapons - Trump
Record Australian heat brings fire to a scorched land
Man arrested for fraudulently 'selling' Transnet railway line
FF Plus labels BEE 'black elite enrichment', calls for it to be scrapped
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have caused
Maimane: Unemployment will continue to rise the longer ANC stays in power
Maimane: Unemployment will continue to rise the longer ANC stays in power
DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WC
FF Plus: 'We don't make false promises, what we say, we will do'
DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on Saturday
Eskom's Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against him
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got right
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren't simply credulous dupes
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremony
[OPINION] We need to talk about this
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbers
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awards
'Credible' plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs told
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soon
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licence
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at Eskom
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panel
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods couldn't 'eat or sleep' after Tristan Thompson scandal
Will Smith supports Jordyn Woods
Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 people
Jussie Smollett 'attackers' issue apology
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth book
'90210' actor Luke Perry reportedly suffers stroke
Federer wins 'special' 100th title by beating Tsitsipas
Bulls end Lions 15-game home dominance against SA sides
Arsenal's Ozil must show consistency to start regularly, says Emery
Federer sets up Tsitsipas final in Dubai to put 100th title within reach
Another mixed start for Blitzboks at Las Vegas Sevens
Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in Sweden
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowl
More minors arrested in Thoriso Themane murder case
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my office
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau's behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athlete
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuel
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the Guptas
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 years
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industry
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claims
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital media
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane's murder in Limpopo
How Icasa's new regulations will affect data bundles
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making money
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullying
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEE
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
Police continue to search for man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana
The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are collecting more evidence as officers search for a man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana.
The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.
Messages of condolences from friends, family and fans continue to stream in on social media.
I am devastated at this news. Sibusiso Khwinana, an up and coming young actor has been #murdered outside cinema where his performance was being screened. #Matwetwe #SibusisoKhwinana @SAGActors https://t.co/Aw9sX1fktN— Adrian Galley (@ACGalley) March 2, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear #SibusisoKhwinana was murdered outside a cinema in PTA last night. 100’s of people across this land are murdered weekly... Politics aside, if politicians really cared, they would all work together to rid South Africa of this war on it’s people. #RIPSbu— JULLiAN GOMES (@JULLiAN_GOMES) March 2, 2019
#Sibusisokhwinana My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek.— Bryan (@barnaofficial) March 2, 2019
The 25-year-old played the lead role of Lefa in the recently released local movie Matwetwe.
The police's Mavela Masondo said Khwinana was stabbed with a sharp object.
“We are appealing to the community that if there is anyone with information who can help with the investigation or help us apprehend the suspect they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station.”
