Police continue to search for man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana

The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are collecting more evidence as officers search for a man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

The actor and a friend were attacked in Pretoria on Friday during an alleged attempted robbery.

Messages of condolences from friends, family and fans continue to stream in on social media.

I am devastated at this news. Sibusiso Khwinana, an up and coming young actor has been #murdered outside cinema where his performance was being screened. #Matwetwe #SibusisoKhwinana @SAGActors https://t.co/Aw9sX1fktN — Adrian Galley (@ACGalley) March 2, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear #SibusisoKhwinana was murdered outside a cinema in PTA last night. 100’s of people across this land are murdered weekly... Politics aside, if politicians really cared, they would all work together to rid South Africa of this war on it’s people. #RIPSbu — JULLiAN GOMES (@JULLiAN_GOMES) March 2, 2019

#Sibusisokhwinana My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. — Bryan (@barnaofficial) March 2, 2019

The 25-year-old played the lead role of Lefa in the recently released local movie Matwetwe.

The police's Mavela Masondo said Khwinana was stabbed with a sharp object.

“We are appealing to the community that if there is anyone with information who can help with the investigation or help us apprehend the suspect they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station.”