JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng has hit back at his critics saying there is nothing wrong with being successful and a man of God.

Motsoeneng has been criticised for unduly profiting from his own ministry when he went to call out pastor Alph Lukau this week.

A video has been widely shared of Lukau resurrecting a man in a coffin.

Mboro has laid a criminal complaint against Lukau for lying and performing fake miracles.

He said he's a man who has worked hard for his money: “I’ve got businesses and church. I built 22 houses and I am about to donate the 23rd house. We have rebuilt hostels, schools and handed out bursaries.”

WATCH: Pastor Mboro: 'My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute'