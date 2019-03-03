Popular Topics
Motshekga: Edu dept should focus on teaching, not infrastructure procurement

Basic Education is one of the departments that receive the biggest chunk of budget allocation from National Treasury.

FILE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga addresses Gauteng's top achieving matriculants of 2016 at a school in Daveyton on 5 January 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says her department should focus on teaching and not procurement and infrastructure.

Speaking as a member of the African National Congress's Social Transformation Committee, Motshekga says issues of school infrastructure should be handled by the Department of Public Works.

Basic Education is one of the departments that receive the biggest chunk of budget allocation from National Treasury.

Motshekga says it is important that her department is not burdened with these issues.

“Education should not play a central role in the implementation of infrastructure except for identifying where it needs infrastructure and developing a plan.”

