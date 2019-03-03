Motshekga: Edu dept should focus on teaching, not infrastructure procurement

Basic Education is one of the departments that receive the biggest chunk of budget allocation from National Treasury.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says her department should focus on teaching and not procurement and infrastructure.

Speaking as a member of the African National Congress's Social Transformation Committee, Motshekga says issues of school infrastructure should be handled by the Department of Public Works.

Motshekga says it is important that her department is not burdened with these issues.

“Education should not play a central role in the implementation of infrastructure except for identifying where it needs infrastructure and developing a plan.”