Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'

On Sunday morning, City Press reported that Fikile Mbalula met with SABC management about low election coverage of ANC rallies, specifically in the North West province.

Fikile Mbalula is seen as he delivers a press conference on the outcomes of the commission on organisational renewal at the ANC’s 54th elective conference. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the African National Congress' (ANC) election campaign Fikile Mbalula has strongly denied bullying the SABC to get more broadcasting coverage ahead of the May general elections.

On Sunday morning, City Press reported that Mbalula met with SABC management about low election coverage of ANC rallies, specifically in the North West province.

Mbalula has hit back saying he had an issue with a rally in Vhembe, Limpopo, where ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking.

He says the party respects media houses and will continue to discuss matters regarding the elections.

“We engaged with all media houses, that includes the SABC. To exaggerate everything to say we went there to do all sorts of things and suggesting that these are bullying tactics is far from the truth.”

He says independent and fair coverage needs to prevail.

“We respect media independence, but independence of the media cannot mean ostracising the ANC to prove your independence. You must not give the ANC that all parties qualify in terms of being covered.”

