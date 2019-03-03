Malema uses birthday to highlight plight of early childhood development
Julius Malema, who turned 38 on Sunday, unveiled the refurbished centre and was joined by his wife and party leaders as well as community members.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema spent his birthday with the children of Entokozweni Crèche in Orange Farm and used the opportunity to highlight the plight of early childhood development in black communities.
Malema, who turned 38 on Sunday, unveiled the refurbished centre and was joined by his wife and party leaders as well as community members.
Entokozweni was founded in 1990 and currently has three teachers for its over 40 learners between the ages of one and six.
"I want to thank the management of the creche for allowing us to make a contribution. Our contribution does not make this an EFF crèche. We are here for the children and we do not want anything in return.
"We are here because we want to restore the dignity of the black child. We are here to elevate the issue of Early Childhood Development and highlight the plight of not only the Entokozweni Creche but of all the Early Childhood Development centres in all the townships.
"We appreciate your hard work and recognize all the efforts that you have put in renovating this creche. We care about black people and restoring the dignity of the black child."
CIC @Julius_S_Malema Birthday Celebration #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema https://t.co/csxlZqy8vj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2019
[In Pic] Before and After: Entokozweni Crèche, Orange Farm #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/0OxEWk4GTw— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2019
[In Pics] Before and After at the Entokozweni Crèche (Interior), Orange Farm #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/aMB91kLIVv— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2019
