It's alleged the teen was left in the care of her stepfather when he entered her room and assaulted her before raping her.

JOHANNESBURG - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter at a village in the Seshego in Limpopo.

It's alleged the teen was left in the care of her stepfather when he entered her room and assaulted her before raping her.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said the man will appear before the Seshego Magistrate Court on Monday.

“The Limpopo provincial commissioner has condemned violence against children. Members of the community especially mothers are encouraged to ensure that these types of incidents do not occur.”