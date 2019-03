Hemsworth previously admitted he and his wife had organised their wedding on the "spur-of-the-moment".

LONDON - Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law claims his wedding to Miley Cyrus came as a "surprise".

The Hunger Games actor married his long-term girlfriend in a secret ceremony in Tennessee in December, and Elsa Pataky - who is married to his brother Chris Hemsworth - admitted the invite to their big day was unexpected but she thinks they quickly arranged the celebration to have something positive to focus on after losing their home in the California wildfires.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Pataky said: "Their wedding in Nashville came as quite a surprise.

"They were having a hard time after losing their house in the California wildfires and I think they just wanted to do something that would make them happy. They'd lost everything and were devastated."

The 42-year-old actress - who has daughter India (six) and twin sons Tristan and Sasha (four) with her spouse - revealed all her kids are big fans of the Malibu hitmaker.

She added: "All my children adore Aunt Miley. They recognise her voice when they hear her. They know she's a pop star."

He said: "It wasn't hard [to arrange] - we have a small group of friends. It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing."

And the 29-year-old actor says it is "same but different" being married to Miley as they have been together so long.

He added: "I am very happy to be where I am. It's the same but different [because we've been together for] the better part of 10 years."

Liam feels "very lucky" to be married to the Wrecking Ball singer.

Asked how he is enjoying married life, he shared: "It's the best. It's the best. I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."