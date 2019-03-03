-
KZN man (65) arrested for murder, attempted murder
The suspect was arrested and he will be charged for murder and attempted murder. He will appear in the Empangeni Magistrates’ Court soon.
JOHANNESBURG - A 65-year-old man has been arrested by police in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal for murder and attempted murder.
Police say that in the early hours of Sunday, the took two women from a restaurant to his house at a local farm. An argument ensued between them when they wanted to leave. The man then took out a shotgun and fired shots at the two women, one of which was fatally shot, while the other survived.
The man allegedly wrapped the deceased's body and put it into his vehicle, leaving the other victim to clean up.
She managed to flee and reported the incident to the police. A case of murder was opened at the KwaMbonambi police station for investigation.
Police searched for the suspect who was spotted and fired several gunshots at officers.
Police retaliated but no injuries were sustained. A body was found wrapped with a plastic bag at eMangweni area.
The suspect was arrested and he will be charged for murder and attempted murder. He will appear in the Empangeni Magistrates’ Court soon.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 02 March 201910 hours ago
-
Report: Mbalula accuses SABC of clamping down on ANC election activities7 hours ago
-
Police continue to search for man who fatally stabbed actor Sibusiso Khwinana10 hours ago
-
Here are your 2019 Safta winners!7 hours ago
-
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money7 hours ago
