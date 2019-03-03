Popular Topics
KZN man (65) arrested for murder, attempted murder

The suspect was arrested and he will be charged for murder and attempted murder. He will appear in the Empangeni Magistrates’ Court soon.

Pair of handcuffs.
Pair of handcuffs.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 65-year-old man has been arrested by police in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal for murder and attempted murder.

Police say that in the early hours of Sunday, the took two women from a restaurant to his house at a local farm. An argument ensued between them when they wanted to leave. The man then took out a shotgun and fired shots at the two women, one of which was fatally shot, while the other survived.

The man allegedly wrapped the deceased's body and put it into his vehicle, leaving the other victim to clean up.

She managed to flee and reported the incident to the police. A case of murder was opened at the KwaMbonambi police station for investigation.

Police searched for the suspect who was spotted and fired several gunshots at officers.

Police retaliated but no injuries were sustained. A body was found wrapped with a plastic bag at eMangweni area.

The suspect was arrested and he will be charged for murder and attempted murder. He will appear in the Empangeni Magistrates’ Court soon.

