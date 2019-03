Engineers have started to repair cracks on the Kaserne Bridge making parts of the highway inaccessible until 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency said it will monitor traffic patterns on the M2 highway in Johannesburg to reduce congestion until road construction is completed.

Thousands of motorists will be affected as the bridge is an important route in the Johannesburg road network.

The agency has urged motorists to avoid the construction site and make use of alternative routes.

The agency's Siyabonga Genu said: “However, we are going to be monitoring the traffic pattern in the next couple of weeks and then we need to make changes in particular around signalised traffic intersections and the new patterns will inform us where we need to make changes.”

At the same time, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Department has assured motorists that officers will be on duty at various spots to direct traffic.