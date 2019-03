Here are your 2019 Safta winners!

Missed the #Saftas13? Don't worry, we compiled a list of last night's winners just for you!

JOHANNESBURG - The 13th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) took place at Sun City on Saturday honouring the country’s outstanding acting, production, script-writing, and icons in the film and television industry.

These were some of the winners in the film and television category:

TELEVISION

Best TV Soap -Uzalo

Best Actor (TV soap) - Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City

Best Actress (TV soap) - Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!

Best Supporting Actress (TV soap) - Gcina Mkhize - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actor (TV soap) Abdul Khoza – Isibaya

Best TV drama - Lockdown 2

Best Actor (TV drama) - Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni

Best Actress (TV drama) - Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2

Best Supporting Actress (TV drama) - Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2

Best Supporting Actor (TV drama) - S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best TV comedy - Tali's Wedding Diary

Best Actor (TV comedy) - Hannes Brummer - Elke Skewe Pot 2

Best Actress (TV comedy) - Julia Anastasopoulos - Tali's Wedding Diary

Best Supporting Actress (TV comedy) - Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3

Best Supporting Actor (TV comedy) - Warren Masemola - Single Galz

Best Talk Show -Thando Bares All

Best TV Presenter - Sivuyile Ngesi - The Man Cave Season 6

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela - The River

FILM

Best Feature Film - Sew the Winter to my Skin

Best Actress (feature film) - Jill Levenberg - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Best Actor (feature film) - Jarrid Geduld - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Best Supporting Actress (feature film) - Ilse Klink - Stroomop

Best Supporting Actor (feature film) - Zolisa Xaluva - Sew the Winter to my Skin

Best Documentary Feature - Everything Must Fall

Best Short Film - Stillborn