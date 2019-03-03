GP health working hard to get details of 16 missing Esidimeni patients

Sixteen people remain unaccounted for while the department tries to obtain more details to find the missing people.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said her department will now give the necessary support to the five mentally ill patients who were unaccounted for until the past few days after leaving the Life Esidimeni hospital two years ago.

More than 140 patients died when almost 2,000 people were moved to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs around Gauteng.

Sixteen people remain unaccounted for while the department tries to obtain more details to find the missing people.

Ramokgopa said officials in her department are working hard to obtain more details on these people.

But two years after the tragedy, it gets harder to find accurate information about their whereabouts.

She said in many instances, patients’ details are outdated.

“Some of the contact numbers have changed or addresses have changed. In some instances, we have the name from the list that we got from Life Esidimeni, but no surname.”

The MEC says she will not stop until all the patients are located.