Gloria Mine to decide next week on continuation of rescue operations

Recovery operations have been halted due to instability below the surface of the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga said it will make a decision next week on search and rescue operations at the mine.

At least 18 people died following a gas explosion at the disused mine last month.

Illegal miners allegedly went underground at the non-operational mine allegedly in search of copper cables when the explosion occurred.

The mine's Mike Elliot said there's been no sign of the miners: “We’ve searched in the old areas and everywhere and we are not finding anybody and there is no sign of anybody either and that’s what’s concerning.”