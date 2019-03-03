Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient
Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
JOHANNESBURG - Another patient who survived the Life Esidimeni tragedy has been located by the Gauteng Health department bringing the number of unaccounted patients now to 16.
Last week, the department successfully traced five mentally ill patients to where they are staying now after they were removed from the Esidimeni hospital in 2016.
More than 140 patients died when almost 2,000 people were moved to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs around Gauteng.
Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
#Esidimeni Georgy van der Merwe is now living with his family in Lenasia. pic.twitter.com/ngIkn6Jyms— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2019
In 2016, he was discharged from the Life Esidimeni hospital to go home and stay with his family.
But more than two years later, the department could not find him and placed him on a list of unaccounted patients who left the hospital in 2016.
MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said with the help of other departments including Home Affairs he’s name has now finally been ticked off their list of missing people.
“We’ve assured them that we’re not coming to fetch their loved one but to reconnect with them and reassuring them that we will be working with them to look after him.”
Ramokgopa will also visit the other four patients and their families who they have successfully located over the past week.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.