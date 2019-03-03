Du Plessis century foils Sri Lanka in first ODI
Proteas Captain Faf du Plessis’ 11th career One Day International century guided South Africa to a comfortable 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Wanderers with just over 10 overs to spare.
Du Plessis won the toss and inserted the Sri Lankans into bat who made a promising start with Kusal Mendis and Dananjaya de Silva’s 90-run fifth wicket partnership threatening to post a big total.
But veteran leg spinner Imran Tahir’s 3/26 in 10 overs pegged the Sri Lankan’s innings back while Lungi Ngidi’s 3/60 on Proteas return also helped the home side restrict the visitors to 231 all out inside 47 overs.
South Africa’s run chase was dealt an early blow with the loss of in-form Reeza Hendricks for 1 but Quinton de Kock and du Plessis second wicket stand yielded over 100 runs. De Kock was eventually out for 81 but du Plessis never looked back as he went on to register his century and together with Rassie van der Dussen (32*) comfortably escorted the Proteas to the below-par target.
The Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and they now move to SuperSport Park in Centurion for the second match on Wednesday.
