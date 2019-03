Unveiling his emergency programme for the first 100 days in office Tshisekedi said he will ask the Justice Minister to release all those detained for their political views within the next 10 days.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Republic of Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi has announced he intends releasing all political prisoners.

Tshisekedi took over office in January after winning against Joseph Kabila who had been at the helm for 18 years.