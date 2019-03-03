DA’s Winde: Provincial govt has invested R171 bn in youth beneficial programmes

Winde delivered the main address at the party's provincial action plan rally held at the Bellville Velodrome on Saturday in preparation of the May general elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape Premier candidate Alan Winde said under the party's leadership, the provincial government has invested R171 billion in programmes that benefit young people.

Winde delivered the main address at the party's provincial action plan rally held at the Bellville Velodrome on Saturday in preparation of the May general elections.

Winde told around 5,000 DA supporters that the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters coalition needs to be kept out of the Western Cape.

Winde said when taxpayer money is spent wisely, more job can be created: “We are going to create those opportunities and those opportunities will be economic and create an environment where businesses can thrive and create an environment where young people can have a choice in education and skills.”

He committed to making transport vouchers available for unemployed young people in search of a job to travel.

Highlighting some of the province's successes, he said the province achieved 83% of clean audits in the last financial year.

However, Winde said crime and poverty need serious attention from everyone in government.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape said it will take over from the DA lead province after this year's elections.

The party was supporting Gay Pride in Cape Town on Saturday.

Provincial leader Xolani Sotashe said they're ready to govern: “Everybody who enters the ring enters the ring to fight. So, we are not going to those elections only to be second best. We are giving all we have, so people of Cape Town will decide. But all I know is that the situation is not going to be the same after May.”