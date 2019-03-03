CT police investigating case of murder after burnt body found

The body of an unknown man was found in Owen Madikane Street on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a burnt body found in Delft.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, the police responded to the complaint at the address this morning just before 7 am and upon arrival, they found the victim who was burnt beyond recognition.”