CT man arrested for illegal firearm possession

Just after 4 am, officers on patrol in the Hague came across a group of men standing on a street corner.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Neighbourhood Safety Team arrested a 26-year-old man for the illegal possession of a firearm in Delft on Sunday morning

As they approached, one of the men threw something to the ground and walked away.

He was detained at Delft police station.

The metro police's Ruth Solomons said: “Officers requested that he stopped to be searched. They also checked the area and found a revolver with five rounds of ammunition. The 26-year-old male was detained at Delft SAPS.”