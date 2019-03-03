Crowds gather in Milan to protest against racism

Organisers say about 200,000 people have turned out in the city in Lombardy, a region where the right-wing populist League Party has strong support.

Campaigners say the government promotes fear and hatred to spread division.

Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said the government's new immigration policies will "make Italy safer".

A decree issued in September makes it easier to deport migrants and take away their citizenship if they commit serious crimes.