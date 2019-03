The sentences were given on Friday by the Lady Frere High Court for the murder of constable Joshua Gungqa.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed life sentences handed down to five suspects for the killing of an officer in the Eastern Cape.

The sentences were given on Friday by the Lady Frere High Court for the murder of constable Joshua Gungqa.

The officer who was off duty at the time was shot and killed in 2016 when a group of seven armed men stormed a shop.

Two other suspects were also shot and killed at the scene during a shootout between security guards.

The police's Anelisa Feni: “The Minister, the Honourable Bheki Cele said that safety of our members when executing their duty is at the heart of the SAPS strategic imperative. He welcomes the life sentences handed down by the court.”