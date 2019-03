Residents have raised concerns about ineffective policing.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Bheki Cele said he plans to meet with the community of Polokwane to discuss ways to fight crime in the area

Cele was addressing the media outside the Jack Botes Hall Saturday where Thorisho Themane's funeral was being held.

Themane was brutally assaulted by mob teenagers in Flora Park last week.

Nine people most of them minors have since been arrested in connection with his murder.

Cele said police will be working with the community: “What I can say is that this matter does warrant the engagement of the community and the police. So, we will be working on that. As we work on that, it would be better if we heard from the community what they expect from us as the police going forward.”

