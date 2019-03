It’s been reported that Cosby has been slapped with another lawsuit by one of his accusers while he is still serving his prison sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby may be behind bars but his legal troubles are far from over.

It’s been reported that Cosby has been slapped with another lawsuit by one of his accusers while he is still serving his prison sentence.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chloe Goins first accused Cosby in 2016 of drugging and sexually abusing her during a party at the Playboy Mansion in 2008 when she was 18 years old.

But the comedian denied the claims.

Goins's legal team successfully served Cosby with deposition notices last year and he will be expected to testify in April.