Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love story

Bheki Ngcobo and his wife Elinah Ngcobo, who is a singer who became popular in the 80s, spent time with Phemelo Motene on the Weekend Breakfast talking about their time in the music industry and their strong relationship.

Bheki and Linah Ngcobo. Picture: 702.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bheki 'Ihhashi Elimhlophe' Ngcobo has been a household name in the South African maskandi traditional Zulu music for many years.

Ngcobo and his wife Elinah Ngcobo, who is a singer who became popular in the 80s, spent time with Phemelo Motene on the Weekend Breakfast talking about their time in the music industry and their strong relationship.

The couple shared how their family is deeply rooted in religion and that every Sunday, its a norm at home that everyone goes to church.

"The most important thing when we were raising our children, we never taught them to fear us, we taught them to fear God. When they fear God we believe that they will do things the right way, but when they fear us, they will always do the wrong things and make sure that we don't see them," said Mrs Ngcobo.

"When I met my wife before she was Linah and we fell in love. It happened that she got more successful before I was. In the process when I was still trying to build my career, she was my pillar. I got my driving license through her assistance and she bought me my first car," Mr Ngcobo said.

Listen to the audio below for more.

