ANC wants stricter sentences for rapists and abusers

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it wants stricter sentences imposed on perpetrators of rape and gender-based violence.

The party is calling for bail conditions to be tightened and harsher sentences in combating violence against women and children particularly in cases of sexual assault and domestic violence.

This came out of the ANC's manifesto statement on Social Transformation held at Luthuli House today.



It says it's also working on its own internal sexual harassment policy after two of the party's spokespeople Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa stepped down from their duties following allegations of sexual harassment and rape.